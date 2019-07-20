A$AP Rocky will not receive special treatment, Swedish prime minister tells Trump

Raper A$AP Rocky will not receive special treatment from Sweden. Credit: AP

Raper A$AP Rocky will not receive special treatment from Sweden, despite Donald Trump saying he would intervene in the matter. Sweden's prime minister Stefan Lofven said he "cannot and will not attempt to influence prosecutors or courts". It comes after President Trump tweeted on Friday he would call Mr Lofven "to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky".

On Saturday, Trump confirmed he had talked to Mr Lofven over the phone and said he would "personally vouch" for the New York star. The US musician has been held in Sweden for three weeks as police investigate his alleged involvement in a fight.

He had been scheduled to perform at London's Wireless festival but his set was cancelled due to his detention. Celebrities, including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, have urged Mr Trump to intervene in the case.

