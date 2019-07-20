UK weather: July could see hottest night-time temperature since 1948

Heat and humid air will transfer from the Continent to us next week - a very similar set up to the brief but record breaking European hot spell at the end of June. Similarly temperature will peak close to 30-34C.

It’ll be hotting up across the majority of western and central Europe.

Temperatures are expected to be in excess of an astonishing 40C again - close to 43C in western France. The record breaking heat last month produce a unbearable 46C.

For us the heat will peak Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday. Unlike a few weeks ago we had a one day wonder of 34C expect temperatures to exceed 30C for two or three days.

It’s notable such hot and humid air will lead to uncomfortable, stuffy, muggy nights with temperatures not slipping much below 25C - we potentially will have one of our warmest July nights since 1948.