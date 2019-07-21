Fears for seven puppies taken in violent burglary

The puppies' mother, Zena, was injured with a machete whilst trying to defend her five-week-old puppies. Credit: GMP/PA

Machete-wielding men have stolen seven newborn puppies after they stormed a flat in north Manchester and attacked the mother as she defended her puppies, police have said. Two men armed with machetes followed a man into a flat on Fernclough Road in Harpurhey, at around 9.30am on Saturday. The litter of five-week-old Staffordshire cross puppies were snatched and shoved in carrier bags. Their mother, Zena, tried to defend her pups but she was hit on the head with a machete by one of the men, causing a deep cut.

The offenders then fled the scene. A man was also attacked by the burglars and suffered defensive wounds to his forearms and hands. The men searched the property, looking for any valuables to steal and took cash, keys and a phone. Police said the puppies will not survive long without their mother so are urgently appealing for information.

Detective Constable Nick Kershaw, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “We are urgently appealing for information which will help us locate the puppies which were stolen this morning. “The dogs are only five-weeks-old and without their mother, they likely won’t survive very long so it is important that anybody with information that can assist, please contact police as a matter of urgency. “This was an incredibly callous robbery, where the offenders showed absolutely no regard for the safety of anyone, human or animal, who was present at the time. They only had one thing on their mind, which was to take whatever they could. “Please help us return these puppies and reunite them with their very sad mother, Zena, who has been left devastated.”