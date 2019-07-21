Hundreds of thousands take to Hong Kong's streets in call for inquiry into police tactics

Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, with some marchers defacing a national Chinese emblem as they call for an independent investigation into police tactics. Marching in sweltering heat, protesters dressed in black walked behind a large banner reading "Independent Inquiry for Rule of Law". Massive pro-democracy protests began last month in opposition to a contentious extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to stand trial in mainland China, where critics say their rights would be compromised. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, has declared the bill dead, but some protesters are also calling for her to resign amid growing concerns about the steady erosion of civil rights in the Chinese territory. The demonstrations have since ballooned into calls for democratic reforms and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Protesters march in Hong Kong. Credit: Vincent Yu/AP

After the march reached its designated end point in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district, thousands continued onward, at various points occupying key government and business districts before departing for the Liaison Office, which represents China's Communist Party-led central government within the city. Protesters threw eggs at the building and spray-painted its surrounding surveillance cameras. China's national emblem, which adorns the front of the Liaison Office, was splattered with black ink. Organisers said 430,000 people participated in the march, but police had yet to release their estimate, which is generally lower. A former British colony, Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997 and was promised certain democratic freedoms under the framework of "one country, two systems."

A protester spray paints the view of the surveillance camera outside the Chinese Liaison Office. Credit: AP

"Free Hong Kong! Democracy now!" the protesters chanted, forming a dense procession through the Chai district as they were joined by others who had been waiting in side streets. "I think the government has never responded to our demands," said Karen Yu, a 52-year-old Hong Kong resident who has attended four protests since they started. "No matter how much the government can do, at least it should come out and respond to us directly."

The National Emblem of the People's Republic of China is covered in black paint. Credit: AP

Marchers ignored orders from police to finish off the procession on a road in Wan Chai, according to police and the Civil Human Rights Front, the march's organisers. Protesters repeated the five points of their "manifesto," which was first introduced when a small group of them stormed the legislature earlier this month. Their main demands include universal suffrage, direct voting rights for all Hong Kong residents as well as dropping charges against anti-extradition protesters, withdrawing the characterisation of a clash between police and protesters as a "riot" and dissolving the Legislative Council.

The white banner reads white banner reads 'form an independent investigation on legislative committee.' Credit: AP

Protesters read the demands aloud in both English and Cantonese in videos released on Saturday. "We did not want to embark on this path of resisting tyranny with our bare bodies," they said, "but for too long, our government has lied and deceived, and refused to respond to the demands of the people." On Saturday, a protest in support of the police took place. Thousands of people filled a park in the centre of the city, holding up Chinese flags and using speakers to address the crowds from a stage in front of a large electronic screen with the message "Safeguard Hong Kong". Many wore white, heeding a call by organisers, as anti-extradition law activists wear black and don protective gear against police pepper spray and batons. Organisers said 316,000 people took part in the demonstration, while police put the turnout at 103,000.

Pro-China demonstrators held a rally in support of the police. Credit: AP

While the demonstrations on both sides have been largely peaceful, some confrontations between police and protesters have turned violent. In Sha Tin district last Sunday, they beat each other with umbrellas and bats inside a luxury shopping centre.

Protesters wave the Hong Kong and United States flags during the protest. Credit: AP

Demonstrators broke into the Legislative Council building on July 1 by moving past barricades and shattering windows. Meanwhile, police officers have used pepper spray, tear gas, bean bag rounds and rubber bullets to quell the crowds. On Friday, Hong Kong police discovered a stash of a powerful homemade explosives and arrested a man in a raid on a commercial building. Materials voicing opposition to the extradition bill were found at the site, local media said, but a police spokesperson said no concrete link had been established and the investigation was continuing.