Several injured after 'car crashes into crowd' at Dundalk cemetery

Local media reported an elderly man had been seriously injured, along with several others who suffered minor injuries.

It is thought people had gathered at the cemetery for an annual blessing of the graves service.

Gardai confirmed an incident happened at around 4pm on Sunday in Co Louth.

The Irish police force said a pedestrian had been seriously injured while other people sustained minor injuries in an incident at Dowdallshill in Dundalk.

In a statement, Garda said: "It is understood from initial investigations that one pedestrian (gender unknown) was seriously injured and a number of other pedestrians received minor injuries following a road traffic collision."

Footage posted online showed emergency services in attendance as a large crowd gathered in St Patrick's cemetery.

There was a large number of young people, as well as the elderly, attending the annual religious service, which draws thousands each year to remember the dead, a local councillor said.

Sinn Fein's Ruairi O Murchu, who was not at the event but spoke to some people who were, said: "They [the people at the service] were utterly shocked.

"People are angry.

"There had been a huge amount of young kids there at the time.

"People who were very close to where the car sped through were jumping aside."

He said he had been told of reports that at one stage the car reversed "and kept going".