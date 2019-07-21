Lufthansa resumes Cairo flights as British Airways halt continues

Lufthansa has resumed flights to Cairo after citing an "unclear security situation" for initially suspending flights. Credit: PA

Lufthansa has resumed flights to Cairo after the German carrier joined British Airways in announcing a suspension. Flights were cancelled on Saturday night, with the airlines issuing separate statements which cited security concerns. BA said flights would be suspended for seven days while “further assessment” of security arrangements at Cairo airport took place. Lufthansa said its own flights were suspended shortly after, citing “an unclear security situation”, but resumed service to the Egyptian capital on Sunday.

BA is still not scheduling flights to Cairo. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Passengers were informed on Twitter that services were resumed. It remains unclear what prompted BA’s decision to halt flights. BA said: “We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment. “The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so."

ITV News Correspondent Ivor Bennett explains BA's decision to halt flights to Cairo

Customers who still wished to travel were offered a refund or the opportunity to be rebooked onto flights with alternative airlines. It is understood British Airways made the Department for Transport aware of its decision ahead of the announcement. BA operates one flight per day from Heathrow to Cairo. Current Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice on travel to Egypt warns against “all travel” to certain parts of the country.

The Foreign Office advises against travel to many parts of Egypt but Cairo is within a safer region of the country Credit: Foreign Office