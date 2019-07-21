New laws to clamp down on workplace ‘gagging clauses’

The Government has announced a crackdown on the use of workplace “gagging clauses” to cover up allegations of sexual harassment, racial discrimination and assault.

In recent months, legislators have come under pressure to protect victims of workplace abuse from being silenced by bosses after a number of high-profile cases.

Last year, Sir Philip Green was accused of using non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to stop several former employees from speaking out about bullying and sexual harassment at his Arcadia retail group.

Many businesses use NDAs to protect commercially-sensitive information but company bosses have come under scrutiny for their alleged use of the clauses in response to abuse allegations following the “me too” movement.

Business Minister Kelly Tolhurst has said that the government is now launching new laws to protect workers from their employer’s NDAs to hide potential abuse and discrimination.

She said the Government will not tolerate the use of the confidentiality clauses to “silence and intimidate victims to stop them speaking out”.