New Zealand win Netball World Cup as England clinch third place in Tracey Neville's final game

New Zealand emerged victorious on an emotional day for England coach Tracey Neville. Credit: PA

New Zealand held off an Australian fightback to win their first Netball World Cup since 2003 with a dramatic 52-51 triumph hours after England clinched third place in coach Tracey Neville's last game. The Silver Ferns' success in Liverpool completed a recent revival after they had failed to medal for the first time at last year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Leading by six points midway through the penultimate quarter, the underdogs saw their lead begin to dwindle and a pair of late interceptions from Casey Kopua proved crucial in protecting their lead. Their win, which was greeted by a court invasion from substitutes and team staff, brought immediate retribution for the single-goal defeat they had suffered to the same team in the group stages on Thursday. And it gave them their first world title since their win over the Australians in Kingston, Jamaica in 2003 - since when their opponents had turned the tables with three consecutive crowns.

New Zealand ended Australia's reign as world champions. Credit: PA

New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua said: "Our country and our clubs all had to be on board to pull the best out and strengthen our competition and it was case of method to madness. "It's been a long process and we've come through different stages and I'm so happy that it's come to this end and we've been able to lift the cup up." England meanwhile closed out Neville's four-year reign with an emphatic but bittersweet win over South Africa to secure their third straight Netball World Cup bronze medal. Coach Neville, who confirmed her intention to step down after the tournament, rallied her team for one last time, less than 24 hours after their painful three-goal defeat to New Zealand had dashed hopes of appearing in a home world final in Liverpool. An evidently emotional Neville, who did not rule out returning to the national set-up in a different capacity in the future, paid tribute to her players after a slick 58-42 success which only served to accentuate the painful sense of what might have been.

England coach Tracey Neville paid tribute to the players. Credit: PA

Neville said: "The girls were absolutely gutted after the semi-final and so was I. We didn't deliver the performance that we had been doing through the tournament, so to turn it around overnight was absolutely phenomenal. "I am just so pleased with the way they came out and showed the culture of the team and the fact that one game doesn't get them down. That is a massive plus for this team." Gone was the error-strewn performance against the Silver Ferns as Neville's team established a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to build their advantage against a team whom they had beaten by nine points earlier in the tournament, one who pushed Australia agonisingly close in their own last-four clash.

England finished comfortable winners on the day. Credit: PA

Goal shooter Helen Housby finished with a perfect record of 29 goals from her 29 attempts as the South Africans, despite the return of influential wing attack Bongiwe Msomi, who missed much of the first game due to injury, were cut adrift by seven points by the half-way stage. With the match safely won, influential captain Serena Guthrie was cheered when she was replaced with two minutes remaining, and she shared a lingering hug with Neville at courtside. If the final medal colour was the same as it has been since 2011 for England, those raucous final moments served to illustrate just how far Neville has brought her squad, and the domestic sport as a whole, since she started in the role four years ago.

England coach Tracey Neville Joanne Harten (left). Credit: PA

With most of the squad keen to take a break and some, including Jade Clarke and Geva Mentor, unlikely to feature in the defence of the Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham, Neville leaves her successor with both a rich legacy and a mighty rebuilding task amid such heightened expectations. "This will be my last one for the moment," confirmed Neville. "I do need to take a career break. I have got some personal goals I want to achieve, and while I am in this role I am not able to achieve that. "However, I have been a part of this system for 20 years and I want to be part of it again. I don't know in what capacity, because hopefully the next coach that comes in will take the baton and continue this roller coaster."

England's Natalie Haythornthwaite (left) and South Africa's Erin Burger (right) battle for the ball. Credit: PA