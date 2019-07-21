Prince George beams in England football shirt in photos to mark birthday

Prince George is photographed beaming in an England football shirt in new pictures released to celebrate his sixth birthday.

Kensington Palace has shared three photographs to mark the occasion on Monday, all taken recently by his mother, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

In one snap, the future king laughs as he lies playfully in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace – clad in the white England football home shirt.

A second photograph again shows George in the shirt, grinning gleefully at the camera.

The third picture shows the young prince, third in line to the throne, on a family holiday.

Wearing a green polo shirt and striped blue and white shorts, the prince is stood outdoors in front of a leafy backdrop.