Shadow cabinet to discuss anti-Semitism as poll shows fall in support for Corbyn

The Times said 43% of 1,100 party members surveyed online feel Mr Corbyn is doing a bad job and that confidence in his leadership has fallen by 24 points since March last year.

It comes as polling showed a decline in the popularity of Jeremy Corbyn among party members.

The shadow cabinet is due to meet to discuss anti-Semitism amid criticism of the party’s handling of allegations within its ranks.

Seventy percent said anti-Semitism is a “genuine” problem, more than half were dissatisfied with the way he has handled Brexit, and one in four wanted him to step down immediately, the YouGov poll found.

Mr Corbyn will face MPs as he addresses a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday.

Labour peers are also due to discuss a motion of no confidence in Mr Corbyn, with a ballot to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday if it is passed.

Over the weekend Labour’s main Jewish group wrote to every member of the shadow cabinet urging them to show “real resolve” to end what it claims is institutional racism against Jews in the party.

The Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) said the Opposition is “sorely in need of real leadership on anti-Semitism”, telling the front bench: “This is your chance to lead.”

Labour has been rocked by a Panorama programme which claimed senior figures, including Mr Corbyn’s communications chief Seumas Milne and general secretary Jennie Formby, interfered in anti-Semitism investigations.

The party has denied the claims and written a complaint to the BBC.

On Sunday the party published education materials to help its members and supporters understand anti-Semitism.

The party has provided members with “basic tools” to identify and call out anti-Semitic stereotypes and conspiracy theories in a bid to defeat the problem.

The materials, published on the party’s website, include guidance on how to avoid anti-Semitism when criticising the Israeli state, and explanations of terms such as Zionism.