UK Weather Forecast: A weather warning for heavy rain in force across much of western Scotland.

Tonight:Rain across Northern Ireland and western Scotland, spreading to the rest of Scotland, northwest England and northwest Wales. Otherwise mostly dry with clear spells, but windy in north and west.

Monday:Outbreaks of rain in the northwest, generally becoming confined to western Scotland during the day. Mostly dry elsewhere with some warm sunny spells developing away from windward coasts and hills.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Turning very warm and humid for many and increasingly hot and sunny across eastern and southeastern parts, but a risk of thunderstorms at times. Occasional rain also fringing western areas.