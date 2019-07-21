- ITV Report
-
Dry day with sunny spells for most of the country
Many parts of the UK will be dry with spells of warm sunshine.
Northwestern areas though will turn cloudier, with rain spreading across Northern Ireland during the morning, before reaching western Scotland in the afternoon.
Winds also strengthening during the day in north and west. Feeling warm in any sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 26 Celsius (79F).
The dry weather comes ahead of a four-day heatwave from Monday to Thursday, with temperatures expected to peak between 30C and 34C.
Britain could experience its hottest night-time temperature since 1948.