World's fastest 100m breaststroke swimmer Adam Peaty and other dominant sporting Brits

The UK has had several world dominating sportspeople. Credit: PA/AP

British swimmer Adam Peaty has become the first man to win a third 100-metre breaststroke title at the world swimming championships - but his dominance doesn't stop there. The 24-year-old athlete has set the 16 best ever times in the 100m breaststroke and is the only man to do it in under 57 seconds.

Adam Peaty is the fastest ever 100m breaststroke swimmer. Credit: AP

The world-beater now joins a rather long list of British sportspeople who have enjoyed an extended period of global domination. Here are some of the best:

Sir Chris Hoy

Britain's Sir Chris Hoy dominated cycling for three successive Olympic Games. Credit: AP

Sir Chris Hoy is Great Britain's joint-most successful Olympic athlete of all time, with six gold medals and one silver for cycling. Hoy dominated cycling for three successive Olympic Games. He won his first gold in Athens 2004 when competing in the kilo time trial event before going on to win three more gold medals four years later in Beijing.

It was here Hoy became the first British Olympian for 100 years to claim three golds at one games - he won the men's keirin, the men's team sprint and also the men's individual sprint. Four years later, when the games came to London, Hoy was at the mature age of 36 and ready for retirement - but that didn't stop him. He won his record-breaking 5th and 6th gold medals in London before announcing his retirement the following year.

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Ennis-Hill's achievements make her one of Great Britain's most decorated athletes. Credit: PA

Jessica Ennis-Hill is a maverick of athletics who has competed in so many different events its hard to say exactly which discipline she specialises in. One thing is for sure however: Whatever event Ennis-Hill competed in during her period of dominance, she was never far from a gold medal. She's best known for competing in the heptathlon - she won the 2012 Olympics, the 2009, 2011 and 2015 world championships, and was also crowned the 2010 European champion. Ennis-Hill was also the world indoor 2010 pentathlon champion and a former British record holder in the 100 metres hurdles.

Tony (AP) McCoy

AP McCoy is the most successful horse racing jockey of recent times. Credit: PA

Tony McCoy - also known as AP McCoy - is thought of by many as the greatest horse racing jockey in the history of the sport. In Britain the title of Champion Jockey is awarded to the person who has ridden the most winning horses during a racing season. The Northern Irishman was named Champion Jockey for a record-breaking 20 consecutive seasons - every year he was a professional - and won 4,358 races before retiring in 2015. In comparison, the other best known jockey of recent times, Frankie Detorri, has been Champion Jockey on just three occasions.

Ellie Simmonds

Ellie Simmonds is one of the world's best known Paralympians. Credit: PA

Swimmer Ellie Simmonds, who competes in S6 events, is one of the world's most famous Paralympians who has enjoyed world domination since the age of 13. At the Paralympics she won two golds in Beijing in 2008 - where at 13 she was the team's youngest member - two golds in London 2012 and one gold in Rio 2016. She also won five European gold medals in 2009, four World Championships in 2010 and two more European golds in 2011.

Sir Steve Redgrave

Sir Steve Redgrave won five gold medals in five consecutive Olympic Games. Credit: PA

Sir Steve Redgrave's accolades in rowing are unparalleled. His best known achievement is winning five gold medals in five consecutive Olympic Games in between 1984 and 2000, but he has also thrived outside sport's best known event. At the Rowing World Championships he won nine gold medals between 1986 and 1999. In the three years between 1997 and 2000, he also won seven golds at the Rowing World Cup.

Nicola Adams

Nicola Adams has achieved gold in every boxing competition worth winning. Credit: PA

Nicola Adams is Great Britain's most successful female boxer of all time. In 2016 at the Rio Olympics she achieved what she described as the proudest moment of her career when she became the first British boxer to successfully defend an Olympic title for 92 years. She's won gold medals in every available competition: Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth. At the London 2012 Olympics she won Great Britain's first ever female boxing gold.

Phil 'The Power' Taylor

Many people describe Phil Taylor as the greatest darts player in history. Credit: PA

With 214 professional tournament wins, a record 85 major titles and a record 16 World Championships, Phil 'The Power' Taylor is one of darts most successful and most decorated players of all time. He has won the Professional Darts Corporation Player of the Year award six times in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 and won eight consecutive World Championships from 1995 to 2002. Many people describe him as the greatest player in history however that title is hotly debated.

Victoria Pendleton

Victoria Pendleton is one of Britain's more successful cyclists. Credit: PA

The final track race of Pendleton's sparkling career fizzled out as her rival Anna Meares denied her a third Olympic gold. But nine World Championship titles tell the real story of Pendleton's consistent career dominance on the bike. The repeat success saw her switch saddles after leaving cycling and train as a jockey, earning a creditable fifth place at the Cheltenham Festival in the Foxhunter Chase.

Lewis Hamilton

It is hard to deny Lewis Hamilton is one of F1's greatest ever. Credit: PA

Few doubt that Stevenage's fastest son is the best Formula 1 driver of his generation, though petrolheads will argue until steam comes out of their heads on his standing compared to the sport's past icons. With five world championships (and counting) Lewis Hamilton is unrivaled as a British driver, but some numbers are in his favour too against the all-time greats. The Mercedes man holds the record for most wins at different circuits (26) and the most 'grand slams' in a season (three times claiming pole, the win, the fasting lap and leading the race throughout). He is also the all-time F1 career points scorer, admittedly thanks to a rejig of the victory numbers favouring the modern drivers, but it's a total - now beyond 3,200 - which is only going up.

Katherine Grainger

Katherine Grainger may have only one Olympic gold, but outside the games she has dominated. Credit: PA