Andy Murray’s gold 2012 Olympic Games postbox knocked down by car in home town

A postbox painted gold in honour of Andy Murray’s 2012 Olympics triumph has been knocked down by a car.

Pictures on social media showed the vehicle beside the postbox lying on the ground in the tennis star’s hometown of Dunblane.

One eyewitness said the car “rolled back and knocked the post box out”.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “We’re aware that the Andy Murray gold postbox has been knocked down and will look to reinstate it as soon as possible.”