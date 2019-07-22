Boxing champ Tyson Fury lends his weight to a new drive to keep kids away from gangs

Tyson Fury has given his support to help youngsters stay away from gang life. Credit: ITV News

Boxing has offered a way to deal with, and move on from, tough starts in life for generations. In a time when knife crime and gang violence are so common, two of its biggest names, Tyson Fury and Chris Eubank Junior have been lending their support to a scheme to help youngsters stay away from gang life. Former world champ Fury has spoken of how boxing has instilled discipline and respect and has encouraged youngsters of how to use boxing as a way to channel their feelings. He said: "I've seen the toughest gangsters and that going to the gym and when they get punched in the face, they turn into children and, boxing doesn't teach you to fight, it teaches you respect, manners."

Fury added: "It teaches you to be a man, to be a woman... it's very important in today's culture as not only are we going to learn how to protect ourselves but it teaches us how to conduct ourselves." The 'Gypsy King' is looking for a rematch against US WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder following an extraordinary draw in their fight last December.

700 Youngsters are currently participating in the 12-week programme.

He continued: "Life's an experience and if we can make it better by helping each other and not getting involved in crime and spending your life in prison, who wants to go to prison and spend their life in prison?" Allis Luxford, who's 15-years-old, trains at the centre on a weekly basis and says boxing has "changed his life". "The coaches are your friends, the whole gym just has that, I can't explain it, it's so amazing," he said.

Fifteen-year-old Allis Luxford said boxing has transformed his life. Credit: ITV News