Jeremy Corbyn sets out measures to speed up efforts to tackle anti-Semitism

Setting out plans to tackle the “poison” of anti-Semitism , Mr Corbyn said the processes for dealing with serious cases were “not good enough” and some had taken too long to resolve.

The Labour leader told the shadow cabinet that he would propose “a new way of dealing with the most extreme cases” at a meeting of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday.

He backed a plan which would allow the most serious cases to be referred to a special panel consisting of general secretary Jennie Formby and NEC officers which would have the power to expel anti-Semites.

This would allow for more rapid expulsion in the most serious cases, Labour insiders said.

But he also set out an alternative proposal which would give existing NEC anti-Semitism panels the power to impose a suspension or expulsion, with a right of appeal to the National Constitutional Committee (NCC).

Addressing the shadow cabinet ahead of a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party, Mr Corbyn said: “It is wrong to deny there is anti-Semitism in the Labour Party. And those who deny that it does exist are part of the problem.

“We have to stand for a serious, anti-racist, inclusive socialism.”

Mr Corbyn insisted there had been improvements in the disciplinary process but “I also know that some complaints have taken too long to deal with”.

“This is not good enough. Our members don’t want to share their party with anyone who is racist – and they want to be able to demonstrate there is no place for anti-Semitism among them.

“Some of the hate and bigotry displayed on social media would count as gross misconduct in any workplace, and must be treated similarly robustly in the Labour Party.

“Therefore, at the NEC tomorrow, I will propose that we adopt a new way of dealing with the most extreme cases.

“Defining what would qualify as an extreme case of hate and bigotry is of course a sensitive and complex area, and I would like the NEC to look at that in more detail.”