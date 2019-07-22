Dame Vera Lynn says she is ‘very upset’ over proposed TV licence restrictions

Dame Vera Lynn has become the latest name in showbiz to question proposed restrictions on free TV licences for over-75s, saying she is “very upset” by the move. From June next year, the benefit will be restricted to over-75s who claim pension credit, with the BBC saying it cannot afford to take on the financial burden from the Government. Dame Vera, Forces’ Sweetheart, has added her voice to those of Sir Lenny Henry and Dame Helen Mirren who signed an open letter on the issue.

The 102-year-old told the Daily Express: “I can’t understand and am very upset as to why the Government and the BBC want to deprive older people of what is going on in the outside world, when they most need communication. “Anything that helps them keep in touch outside their own home is very important. “They may not be able to go out and see what is going on and television helps keep their minds active.”

Dame Helen Mirren also called for a change of heart Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA