Delayed train passengers urged to ‘claim every time’ for compensation

Rail passengers are being urged to “make their voice heard” by applying for delay compensation every time they are entitled to it.

An increase in the amount of claims would “send a message” to train operators that reliability must improve, according to watchdog Transport Focus.

A report published by the independent body said that as much as £100 million went unclaimed in 2017/18, as just 35% of passengers submitted claims.

This is despite punctuality on Britain’s rail network falling to a 13-year low in 2018, with one in seven trains delayed by at least five minutes.

Some people do not claim compensation because they are not aware they are entitled to it, while others believe it is not worth the effort.