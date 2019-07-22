Hospital admissions for sepsis more than double in three years

Hospital admissions for deadly sepsis in England have more than doubled in three years, new figures show. Data obtained by PA shows a rise in recorded admissions among all age groups, including the very young, prompting the head of the UK Sepsis Trust to warn parents they need to be just as vigilant for sepsis as meningitis. The NHS Digital data shows there were 350,344 recorded hospital admissions with a first or second diagnosis of sepsis in 2017/18, up from 169,125 three years earlier. This includes 38,401 admissions among those aged four and under, up from 30,981 in 2015/16.

For all children and young people aged 24 and under, there were 48,647 admissions in 2017/18. This is a 32% rise on the 36,847 hospital admissions for sepsis for this age group in 2015/16. Dr Ron Daniels, chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust, said several factors were behind the figures, including a rise in awareness of sepsis which has led to much better recording of patients with the condition. But he said increasing antibiotic resistance was also fuelling cases of sepsis and everyone – including parents – should stay on high alert. He said the scale of the problem in children looks “alarming”, adding: “What this means is that parents need to continue to be aware of meningitis, but to arguably be even more aware of sepsis as it affects far more children and can be equally deadly.” Dr Daniels said an increasingly ageing population also means more older people are now suffering from sepsis than before.

