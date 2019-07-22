It's a cat-astrophe: Double murder police press conference hit by Facebook cat filter gaffe

When you're appealing for help in catching a double killer, it's usually a very sombre affair - so best check you turn off Facebook filters.

Sergeant Janelle Shoihet, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, was fronting the press conference complete with cat ears, eyes and whiskers.

Viewers on the Facebook live stream were quick to point out that the subject matter was not exactly reflected in the fun filter.

Police later tweeted that the filter was inadvertently added and the video has since been removed from the British Columbia RCMP Facebook page.