James Goddard to be sentenced for harassing pro-Remain MP Anna Soubry

Pro-Brexit protester James Goddard is expected to avoid an immediate jail term when he is sentenced this afternoon for harassing Remain-supporting MP Anna Soubry.

The 30-year-old, of Kelvindale Drive, Timperley, Altrincham, is due at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after he admitted calling the former Conservative a Nazi and a traitor outside the Houses of Parliament in January.

Goddard admitted one charge of intent to cause Ms Soubry harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, and a separate racially aggravated public order offence towards a police officer when he appeared before justices on Friday.

Senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot indicated Goddard would not receive an immediate custodial term were he to enter guilty pleas following a brief hearing to determine possible sentencing outcomes – a procedure seldom seen in magistrates’ courts.