Man arrested after five people killed in shooting at popular Acapulco bar

A man has been arrested after five men were killed and six others wounded when gunmen opened fire at a popular bar in Acapulco, south-western Mexico.

It was the latest in a string of violent incidents for the once-glamorous Pacific Coast resort city that has fallen on hard times.

The Guerrero state prosecutor’s office said the shootings took place on Sunday morning at a watering hole called Mr Bar, which is on the city’s broad coastal avenue across the street from high-rise beachside hotels.

Located in the city’s so-called Golden Zone, the bar is frequented by locals and tourists alike.