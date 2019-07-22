New leader of Liberal Democrats to be announced

Jo Swinson or Sir Ed Davey will be announced as the next leader of the Liberal Democrats. The former ministers have been battling it out to take the reins of the pro-Remain party following Sir Vince Cable’s decision earlier this year to stand down .

Jo Swinson Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

East Dunbartonshire MP Ms Swinson is the bookmakers’ favourite in the race and has served as Sir Vince’s deputy since June 2017. Kingston and Surbiton MP Sir Ed served as energy secretary in the coalition government under David Cameron.

Sir Ed Davey Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

The result of the ballot of the party’s membership will be announced at around 4pm on Monday. The party has 12 MPs – bolstered by Chuka Umunna’s decision to join last month – and came second in the European elections, winning 20% of the vote share. The Lib Dems also enjoyed a surge at the local elections in response to their anti-Brexit stance.

