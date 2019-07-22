Seagull steals dog from Devon garden

The fate of a Devon dog is unknown after a seagull swooped down and carried the miniature chihuahua away in its beak, its owner said.

Becca Hill, 24, of Paignton, is hoping four-year-old Gizmo will be found alive.

“My partner was in the garden putting the washing out at the time and suddenly he saw it swoop down. It carried Gizmo a fair way as we couldn’t see him anymore. I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now,” Ms Hill told the Devon Live website.