Tory leadership election: How the week will unfold

A new prime minister will enter Number 10 this week as the contest to replace Theresa May as Tory leader draws to a close.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have been battling for the top job after beating rival MPs to make the final two last month.

Here’s a look at how the week will play out:

– Monday 22 July

The postal ballot among Conservative Party members will close at 5pm. Voting papers were sent out in early July and must be returned by the end of the working day on Monday to be counted.

Meanwhile, the result of another contest – the battle to lead the Liberal Democrats – will be announced on Monday afternoon. Former ministers Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson are vying for the job.