Tory MP Charlie Elphicke charged with sexually assaulting two women

Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.

Elphicke, 48, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 6.

The MP for Dover was charged with three counts of sexual assault relating to two alleged victims on Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He is alleged to have attacked the first woman in 2007 and the second woman twice in 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police."

Elphicke was suspended from the Conservative Party in November 2017 after "serious allegations" against him were referred to police.

Theresa May controversially restored the Tory whip to him 13 months later, in December, before she faced a vote of no confidence.

In a statement Elphicke's solicitor Ellen Peart, of law firm BCL, said: "Charlie Elphicke has said from the outset that he denies any wrongdoing. He will defend himself vigorously and is confident that he will clear his name.

"Meanwhile Charlie would like to thank everyone for their continued support of him and his family."