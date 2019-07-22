Tumultuous first 100 days facing new prime minister

The first 100 days in Number 10 provides a multitude of challenges for the new prime minister. Credit: PA

The new prime minister will face a series of challenges in their first 100 days in office, culminating in the Brexit deadline on October 31. Here are some of the key events. – July 24 Theresa May will take her final session of Prime Minister’s Questions before offering her resignation to the Queen. Her successor will then take over as Prime Minister.

The roadmap for the PM before the Brexit deadline. Credit: PA Graphics

– July 25 The final sitting day in the Commons before it breaks for the summer recess. – August 1 Brecon and Radnorshire by-election. Tory candidate Chris Davies is seeking to regain the seat he was ousted from by a recall petition triggered in the wake of his conviction for submitting false expenses claims. If he fails, the new prime minister’s working majority in the Commons will be cut to just three.

If Chris Davies fails to regain his seat, the government's working majority will be cut to just three MPs. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

– August 24 G7 Summit in Biarritz. The new prime minister’s first appearance at a major global summit. Donald Trump will be among the world leaders at the gathering, potentially providing the opportunity for a meeting with the controversial US president in an effort to highlight the importance of the special relationship and a future trade deal. – September The UN General Assembly meeting in New York will provide another opportunity for the new prime minister to appear on the global stage and set out their vision for the country’s place in the world.

