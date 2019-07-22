UK Weather Forecast: Risk of thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday as heatwave grips UK.

Tonight:Outbreaks of rain in northwest Scotland and some drizzle along Irish Sea coasts, but largely dry elsewhere. Low cloud and fog developing across southern areas.

Tuesday:Low cloud and fog clearing to allow plenty of sunshine across England and Wales. Cloudier in the far northwest. Very warm for many, hot and humid in the south.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Sunshine at first but with the risk of isolated thunderstorms. Hot and humid for many. Showery rain will spread eastwards later in the week, introducing fresher conditions from the west.