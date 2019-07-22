Winners of the RHS Photographic Competition 2019 announced

They are images which capture a moment in time. But for judges of the RHS Photographic Competition, an aerial image of a meticulously organised community garden in Los Angeles, by California-based lensman Richard Caldwell, was deemed pick of the crop.

Urban Garden by Richard Caldwell taken in Laguna Woods in Orange County, California Credit: Richard Caldwell

Jake Kneale from Wiltshire won the young photographer title for his ethereal image of a spider’s web in a meadow. Elsewhere, a droplet of water in private woodland in North Lincolnshire, and an insect peeking through a gap in a leaf were among those commended for their artistic merit.

The Long Wait by Jake Kneale taken in a Wiltshire Meadow Credit: Jake Kneale