- ITV Report
All-time UK heat record could be broken this week: Here's how to stay safe during a heatwave
This week could see the UK's all-time record temperature broken, with highs of above 36C forecast.
In central and eastern parts of England, heatwave thresholds are expected to be met as high temperatures last throughout the middle part of this week.
Highs of nearly 37C on Thursday mean that a Heat Health Alert level 3 (the second highest level warning) is in force across the UK.
Temperatures on Tuesday are to reach above 30C in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, Portsmouth and London.
The Met Office has predicted there's a 60 per cent chance Thursday's weather may beat the 36.7C July record from Heathrow 2015.
They added there is a 30 per cent chance of the UK going over the all-time record of 38.5C set in Faversham in August 2003.
Overnight temperature are expected to be around 24C overnight on Wednesday, making it difficult for some to sleep.
Here's what you need to know about the how to the unseasonably hot weather.
- What's the best ways to stay cool and safe during a heatwave?
NHS UK has published a number of tips which you can utilise to keep cool.
- Shut windows and pull down the shades when it's hotter outside
- Open windows when cooler to allow for ventilation
- Avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day (usually between 11am and 3pm)
- Have cool baths or showers
- Drink plenty of water
- Wearing a hat in the sun can help keep you cool and help you avoid getting heatstroke
- Cars can get hot so try to ventilate them
- Wear sunscreen with a higher SPF factor to avoid sunburn
- Stay tuned to weather forecasts
- When planning to travel, check the forecast at your destination
- Who is most at risk during the hot weather?
Some people are more susceptible to a heatwave than others.
Those more able are encouraged to check up on loved ones who may struggle during a heatwave.
Among the most vulnerable include:
- Older people, particularly those over 75
- Babies and young children
- People with long-term health conditions, particular those who have heart or breathing problems
- Those with mobility issues
- People who suffer with mental health problems
- People who abuse drugs or alcohol
- Physically active people or those in the sun - for example, labourers and people doing sport
- Animals can also be at high risk. Pet owners are urged not leave dogs in cars as sweltering temperatures can kill
- Isn't the weather supposed to be like this?
Typically in July, London would be seeing temperatures of 23C - so forecast highs of 36C would be 13C higher than average.
Scotland averages 17C, while Wales typically averages 19.2C.
Northern Ireland may also be basking in above average temperatures, rather than the July average of 18.5C.
- Remember to stay safe
It can be tempting to go for a swim in a local lake or river to cool down during a heatwave.
But swimmers must remember to beware the dangers of drowning during what could seem like a casual dip.
Last year 255 people died as a result of accidental drowning, including seven children under the age of nine.
A particular risk can be cold water shock, which is one of the biggest causes of drowning – temperatures in seas, rivers, canals and lakes can be a low as 15C in summer, around half that of swimming pools.
The Local Government Association says people should only swim in water “that is clearly marked as safe and under the control of a lifeguard”.