Australian officers find £112 million-worth of drugs in van that crashed into parked police car

Australian police have charged a man after finding £112 million-worth of crystal methamphetamine in a van that allegedly crashed into a parked police car.

Shortly after 10.30am in Sydney, a Toyota HiAce is claimed to have hit police cars outside Eastwood Police Station in the north-west of the city.

One of the cars was badly damaged, according to New South Wales Police, but nobody was injured.

An hour later, police stopped the HiAce on a street in Ryde, roughly four kilometres from the police station.

Officers searched the van and found 273kg of the crystalline substance – a stimulant known as ‘ice’ – with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars.