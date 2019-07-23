- ITV Report
Australian officers find £112 million-worth of drugs in van that crashed into parked police car
Australian police have charged a man after finding £112 million-worth of crystal methamphetamine in a van that allegedly crashed into a parked police car.
Shortly after 10.30am in Sydney, a Toyota HiAce is claimed to have hit police cars outside Eastwood Police Station in the north-west of the city.
One of the cars was badly damaged, according to New South Wales Police, but nobody was injured.
An hour later, police stopped the HiAce on a street in Ryde, roughly four kilometres from the police station.
Officers searched the van and found 273kg of the crystalline substance – a stimulant known as ‘ice’ – with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars.
There were 13 boxes, each with 21 bags holding 1kg of the drug, police said.
The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Ryde Police Station.
He was charged with large commercial drug supply, negligent driving, and not giving particulars to police.
The man was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court.
Detectives are appealing for dash cam footage from the area between 10.30am and 11.30am, as well as any CCTV or other vision, or information about the van’s movements throughout the morning.