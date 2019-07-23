Boris Johnson elected: Here are the cabinet and ministerial resignations so far

With the Conservative leadership contest coming to a head, a number of resignations from the Government are anticipated.

With the announcement that Boris Johnson has been crowned the next Conservative leadership, beating rival Jeremy Hunt by 92,153 votes to 46,656, a number of Cabinet secretaries and ministers are likely to jump ship before they are pushed.

Rory Stewart and Philip Hammond have all said they expect to resign if the next prime minister goes ahead with a no-deal Brexit.

Here's a list of the Conservative MPs who have resigned from their roles so far: