Boris Johnson named new Conservative Party leader

Boris Johnson has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party, securing a large majority of the vote. Mr Johnson was running against Tory leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt during the six-week long campaign. He won by a clear majority, securing 92,153 votes, with Mr Hunt receiving 46,656 and a high turnout of 87.4%.

The former Foreign Secretary was widely expected to be crowned the next leader and was a clear frontrunner throughout the contest. The Conservative party's 160,000 members chose the new leader via a postal ballot, in which they had a month to decide their next leader. Dame Cheryl Gillan and Charles Walker – returning officers of the 1922 Committee – made the announcement at the Queen Elizabeth II centre on Tuesday morning. In a pointed reference, Mr Walker said: "Can we be kinder to the next prime minister than we've been to the current prime minister."

Jeremy Hunt congratulates Boris Johnson after losing the Tory leadership contest. Credit: PA

Addressing the crowds in his first speech as Conservative leader, Mr Johnson said: "We are going to energise the country, we are going to get Brexit done on October 31st. "We are going to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring in a new spirit of 'can do' and we are once again going to believe in ourselves."

He added: "I will work flat out from now on with my team that I will build, I hope in the next few days to repay your confidence, but in the mean time the campaign is over and the work begins." Mr Johnson said it was an "extraordinary honour and privilege" to be elected and was determined to defeat Jeremy Corbyn.

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Mr Johnson on winning the race to be the next prime minister, tweeting: "He will be great!" Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who was eliminated in the fourth round of the Tory leadership contest, said on Twitter: "Well fought campaign by my fine colleague Jeremy Hunt. "Congratulations Boris Johnson on a resounding victory! Now let's come together as a party under his superb leadership, so we can deliver Brexit, unite our great country and defeat Corbyn." While Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage wrote: "I wish Boris Johnson well as Prime Minister with his do or die pledge to deliver Brexit on October 31st. "Does he have the courage to deliver?"

However his election as Tory leader has not been welcomed by all in the political sphere, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeting the next Prime Minister should be decided by "the people of our country."

Green party leader and MP for Brighton, Caroline Lucas, said: "Around 100,000 Tory party members have inflicted on us a prime minister with a record of bigotry, racism, lying and incompetence. "This is not democracy This is not in our name." While EU Commission Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted he was ready to "work constructively" with the new prime minister.

Mr Johnson has made a "do or die" pledge to pull the UK out of the EU on October 31, even if there is no deal in place. Chancellor Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke have given notice that they will resign rather than serve under Mr Johnson, as has International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and Education Minister Anne Milton. Mr Gauke said he believed there were "parliamentary mechanisms" that could prevent a no-deal Brexit which would "not necessarily" involve bringing down a Johnson administration. He stressed that he would not vote against a Tory government in a motion of no confidence if it was heading towards a no-deal Brexit.