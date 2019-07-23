Schoolboy goalkeeper who played football with Lionel Messi on holiday nets 3,000 Instagram followers after beach game

Mackenzie O’Neill poses with a Lionel Messi football after meeting the Barcelona footballer on holiday. Credit: PA

The 11-year-old goalkeeper who met Lionel Messi while on holiday in Antigua has found fame on Instagram after the encounter. Mackenzie O’Neill, from Kent, met the Barcelona legend while on holiday with his mother Anna, who filmed her son kicking a ball around with Messi and his son Thiago.

Mackenzie O’Neill with Lionel Messi while on holiday in Antigua. Credit: Anna O’Neill

Since the video went viral on social media, the aspiring goalkeeper has seen his Instagram following rocket from 85 to more than 3,500 – but the fame has been something of a mixed blessing. “I thought that a picture and a 15-second video would come to nothing,” Mackenzie told PA. “I used to have 85 followers and now I’ve got more than 3,500. “It’s quite amazing but also a bit like, ‘give me a break!’ sometimes.” The Instagram posts that have rocketed the Manchester United supporter to fame include a picture with Messi, which has more than 35,000 likes, and the video recorded by his mother which has accrued more than 200,000 views on his page. Highlights of Mackenzie’s time with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner include an attempted nutmeg, which Messi “tapped away” and a save against La Liga’s all-time top goalscorer, of which Mackenzie said: “I had to dive and I tipped it to the corner of the pitch.”

The video on the beach game soon went viral. Credit: Anna O’Neill