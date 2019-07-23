British Airways seeking court injunction to halt strike action by pilots

British Airways is to seek a court injunction on Tuesday to halt industrial action by its pilots in a dispute over pay. Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) voted by more than 9-1 to launch a campaign of action which would cause chaos to summer flights. Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said: “This strong result demonstrates the resolve of BA pilots, and shows BA that it must table a sensible improved offer if a strike is to be averted.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Sadly three days of Acas talks have not moved the company’s position one iota. Settlement of this dispute is in BA’s hands. “We do not wish to inconvenience our customers which is why we have tried to resolve this matter through negotiation starting last November – it is BA who has regrettably chosen to drag this out into the summer months.” BA said its offer to pilots was worth 11.5% over three years, adding: “We are very disappointed that Balpa has chosen to threaten the travel plans of thousands of our customers, over the summer holidays, with possible strike action.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.