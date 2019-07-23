British swimmer Duncan Scott refuses to share podium with 'drug cheat' Sun Yang

British swimmer Duncan Scott refused to share a podium with Sun Yang during their World Championship medal ceremony, amid controversy over the Chinese athlete's doping history.

Olympic champion Yang has come under fire from a number of swimmers, with Australian swimmer Mack Horton labelling him a "drug cheat".

Earlier in the competition, Horton refused to share a podium with Sun for their 400m freestyle medal ceremony, which the Chinese swimmer won. Horton was warned by FINA, swimming's governing body, after refusing to take to the podium.