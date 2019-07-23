Butter brand bids farewell to outgoing prime minister Theresa May with field of wheat advert

Butter brand Country Life has bid farewell to outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May with an advert showing her celebrating in a field of wheat.

The advert, which will be unveiled in Westminster, shows a lookalike Theresa May throwing a pair of leopard print shoes into the air and running through a field of wheat in the British countryside.

It pokes fun at Mrs May’s confession that the naughtiest thing she had ever done as a child was running through fields of wheat.

In an interview with ITV's Tonight in 2017, she said: "I have to confess, when me and my friend, sort of, used to run through the fields of wheat, the farmers weren’t too pleased about that."