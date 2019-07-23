Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe turns 30 but what has he been up to since his boy wizard days?

Daniel Radcliffe, now bearded, has come a long way from his breakout role as the world's most famous boy wizard. Credit: PA

Birthday boy Daniel Radcliffe almost turned down the role of Harry Potter as his parents were worried about the idea of a six film franchise. Almost a decade after the franchise ended, the now 30-year-old actor remains in demand and hasn't been afraid to take on new roles. So, as the world’s most famous spectacled schoolboy enters a fourth decade, here's a look at some of his magic moments and those still to come.

All smiles at the first Harry Potter premiere in 2001. Credit: AP

With his co-stars, Radcliffe seen promoting the second Harry Potter film in 2003. Credit: PA

Notably growing by film number three. Credit: AP

Radcliffe shared the screen with Twilight actor Robert Pattison for the fourth instalment of the Harry Potter franchise in 2005. Credit: AP

Making their mark at the Chinese Theatre in 2007. Credit: AP

The actor, seen here at a rainy premiere in 2009, has always made time for his home city of London. Credit: AP

The story never ends, seen at the launch of The Wizarding World theme park in 2010. Credit: AP

Life after Harry Potter

Earlier this year Radcliffe confessed he "really struggled" with alcohol and fame when his time as Harry came to an end. After spending over a decade of his life hanging around the staged Hogwarts you would assume he would want to take a break.

Daniel Radcliffe still in the spotlight with the cast of 'Now You See Me 2' in 2016. Credit: AP

But in 2016 he chose to keep the magic alive in heist film Now You See Me 2 which he starred in alongside Mark Ruffalo, Jess Einsenburg and Morgan Freeman. Some of his other on-screen hits include thriller ‘The Woman in Black’ and off-beat comedy ‘Swiss Army Man.’ He also made his broadway debut in the 2007 version of the play ‘Equus’. And his love of the stage didn't stop there, dusting off his dancing shoes to perform in the musical ’How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’.

From boy wizard to broadway, Radcliffe took the 65th annual Tony Award's by storm performing from hit musical 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’. Credit: AP

The musical was so successful it was nominated for a Grammy Award. His fame has raked in an estimated £90 million according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Where are his co-stars now?

Pictured with author JK Rowling, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint at the premiere of the final Harry Potter instalment in 2011. Credit: AP

Radcliffe didn’t get his start alone, fellow actors Rupert Grint and Emma Watson starred as his sidekicks throughout the Harry Potter franchise. Emma Watson - who portrayed book smart student Hermione Grainger - is well known for her work as an all-round activist and UN ambassador. Unlike Radcliffe, the actress studied for an English Literature degree at Oxford and Brown University while maintaining an acting career. She will next appear in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women set to be released at the end of the year. While Radcliffe’s flame haired friend Rupert Grint has recently worked on Sky One programme ‘Sick Note’ in which he acted alongside Lindsay Lohan. His next big role is an online Apple TV thriller ‘Servant’ produced by director M. Night Shyamalan.

What can you see the former boy sorcerer in next?

Daniel Radcliffe seen in February this year discussing his latest role in programme 'Miracle Workers'. Credit: AP

Splitting his time between New York and London, Radcliffe is working on Season 2 of US TV programme 'Miracle Workers'. He took on the lead role as a prayer answering angel working alongside Steve Buscemi as his boss. This week he can be seen tracing his family tree on the BBC programme ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’. And with a number of films due to drop next year, fans won’t have to wait long for the actor’s cinematic return.