Dog owners urged to be vigilant as temperatures soar

A dog welfare charity has advised owners to not leave pets alone in a hot car seat even for a few minuets as it can prove fatal. The advice comes after predictions that temperatures will soar in the coming days, reaching a possible 37C (98.6F) in the south east of England. Dogs Trust says on a 22C (71.6F) day, the temperature inside a car could rise by 11C in just 10 minutes and because dogs cannot cool down the same way as humans, the heat can quickly become dangerous for them.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Earlier this week an American Bulldog Finlay was left fighting for his life after his body temperature soared to a life-threatening 42.2C (108F) during recent hot weather. The one-year-old – who was born with three legs – became overheated when his owner took him to a park in Glasgow.

Finlay’s body temperature soared to a life-threatening temperature Credit: PDSA