Drug-resistant malaria spreading across South East Asia

In most areas of combating diseases, advances are being made all the time, but malaria is fighting back.

Malaria parasites, which have developed resistance to key drugs, have spread rapidly across South East Asia, according to UK and Thailand researchers.

Studies in the Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal showed the parasites have moved from Cambodia to Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, where half of patients are not being cured by first-choice drugs.

"These worrying findings indicate that the problem of multi-drug resistance in P falciparum has substantially worsened in south-east Asia since 2015," said Olivo Miotto from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University of Oxford, who co-led the study.

"This highly successful resistant parasite strain is capable of invading new territories and acquiring new genetic properties," he added.

There is a major concern is that the mutated strain could spread to Africa, where over 90% of malaria cases and deaths occur.