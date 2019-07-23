- ITV Report
Fast & Furious 9 production halted after stuntman left seriously injured
Production on the set of Fast & Furious 9 has been halted after a stuntman was seriously injured.
Work on the latest instalment of the long-running franchise was put on hold following the accident at a studio in Hertfordshire on Monday.
Producers said they will focus on the injury after the incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden.
Police and paramedics were reportedly called to the scene.
A spokeswoman for Universal said: "We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen.
"We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation."
A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Police were called shortly before noon today [Monday] following an incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.
"It was reported that a man had been injured while working at the location and sustained serious injuries.
"The air ambulance attended and police officers are currently on scene to assist and carry out initial enquiries."
The film stars franchise regulars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, and is due for release in 2020.
Vin Diesel's stunt double on the film xXx, Harry O'Connor, died on set in 2002 while he was performing a paragliding stunt for the actor.