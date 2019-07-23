Government alleges sabotage as Venezuela experiences another power blackout

Much of Venezuela has lost power, with the government once again accusing opponents of sabotaging the nation’s hydroelectric power system.

The power in the capital Caracas went out after 4pm and immediately backed up traffic as stop lights and the underground rail system stopped working during rush hour.

Almost three hours into the blackout authorities broke their silence and attributed it to an “electromagnetic attack” on a series of dams located in southern Venezuela.

The same culprit was blamed for an almost week-long outage in March that left millions of Venezuelans without water or the ability to communicate with loved ones.