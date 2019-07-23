Greg O’Shea leaves Love Island villa to attend grandmother’s funeral

Love Island contestant Greg O'Shea left the villa for a day to attend his grandma's funeral. Credit: ITV

Love Island contestant Greg O’Shea left the villa and returned home to Ireland to attend his grandmother’s funeral. The rugby player from Limerick, who is coupled up with Amber Gill, flew from Majorca to Dublin on Monday following news of the death. Some 24 hours later, Greg was back in the villa but it was not clear whether he would appear in Tuesday night’s episode.

Greg is coupled with Amber Gill on Love Island, as the show enters its final week. Credit: ITV

Speaking to Limerick radio station Live 95, his father, Niall O’Shea, said his son had asked to fly home because he is a “very good family man”. The station said Monica Ho died at Talbot Lodge Nursing Home in the Irish capital on Friday. Mr O’Shea also praised ITV2’s production team for its handling of the situation, describing them as “very helpful”. He said: “Greg is a very good family man and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his nan got on well. “So, in fairness to ITV, they were very helpful. They were very helpful… They organised to fly Greg out yesterday.” A statement from ITV said: “Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral. “Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa.”

Greg's dad Niall O’Shea described his son as a 'very good family man.' Credit: ITV

In scenes due to air on Tuesday night, Jordan Hames’ head will be turned just days after asking Anna Vakili to be his girlfriend. Anna will say she feels Jordan has not been spending as much time with her since they became official. And Jordan will admit to Curtis Pritchard that he may have rushed into it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Speaking beside the firepit, he will confess that he has feelings for India Reynolds, who is coupled up with Ovie Soko. “I feel like over the past couple of days I’ve had a few good conversations with India. I actually get on with her really well,” he will say. “I’m finding myself looking forward to bumping into her in the villa and having a conversation with her.” The next day he will have made up his mind.

Anna, who is coupled up with Jordan, approaches him as he talks to India. Credit: ITV