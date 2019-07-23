Harry to join environmental campaigner at youth empowerment scheme

The Duke of Sussex will join leading primatologist Dr Jane Goodall at a meeting of her youth empowerment project.

Dr Goodall, who is famed for her life-long study of chimpanzees, founded her Roots and Shoots global leadership programme to inspire young people to change their communities, environment and local wildlife for the better.

Established in 1991 with just 12 Tanzanian high school students, today the initiative involves young people in more than 50 countries with members ranging from pre-school through to university.