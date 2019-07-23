Ivanka Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming leader of ‘United Kingston’ in Twitter gaffe

Ivanka Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new UK prime minister. Credit: AP/PA

Ivanka Trump has been mocked after congratulating Boris Johnson on becoming the next prime minister of the “United Kingston” in a Twitter gaffe similar to ones made by her father. The tweet from the US president’s daughter and close adviser was up for around half an hour before being deleted, giving Twitter users plenty of time to poke fun at the mistake.

Ivanka Trump took around 30 minutes to delete the tweet. Credit: @IvankaTrump/Twitter

The tweet closely follows an error by her father Donald Trump in which he described meeting the “Prince of Whales”. One Twitter user posted: “No Whales, isn’t in England. It’s part of the United Kingston.”

Shortly after Ms Trump’s error, the phrase “United Kingston” was trending on Twitter in the UK.

The tweet sent by US President Donald Trump in which he refers to the Prince of Wales as the Prince of Whales Credit: Twitter/PA

It is not the first time a member of the Trump family has made a gaffe on Twitter. In 2017, President Trump tweeted just after midnight in Washington: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

He later attributed the mistake to the late hour and tweeted: “Who can figure out the true meaning of covfefe? Enjoy!” Later in the year, the White House released a press statement that said one of the goals of an Israel trip was to “promote the possibility of lasting peach”.

