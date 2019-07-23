Man charged with murder of Asim Khan in Cardiff

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Asim Khan in Cardiff.

Momodoulamin Saine, of Cardiff, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called at approximately 4.50am on Sunday, July 21, to St Mary Street, Cardiff city centre, following reports of an assault.

Mr Khan, 21, was treated by emergency services at the scene and then taken to the nearby University Hospital of Wales where he died from his injuries.