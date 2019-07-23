Mentally ill children sent hundreds of miles for treatment

Mentally ill children are being forced to travel hundreds of miles for NHS treatment, with one child sent 339 miles from their home, an investigation has found.

Data for England obtained by PA under the Freedom of Information Act shows that a lack of inpatient beds close to youngsters’ homes means they must be treated in units away from family and friends in other parts of the country.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists and the charity Young Minds said this can slow down recovery and be frightening for children, some of whom are at risk of self-harm or suicide.

In 2017, NHS England pledged to end out-of-area placements and announced it was creating 150 to 180 new beds for children.

But data obtained from the organisation shows hundreds of youngsters are still being sent away, with the furthest distance travelled by an under-18 in the first six months of 2018/19 being 338.8 miles.

That is the equivalent of driving from Brighton to near Newcastle.

The year before, the furthest distance recorded was 285 miles.

Tom Madders, campaigns director at Young Minds, said: “For children, being far from home is often distressing and going to a hospital hundreds of miles away can make a frightening situation worse for the whole family.

“Families also face extra costs for travel and accommodation, which they may not be able to afford, just to be there for their child.

“In some cases the specialist nature of treatment may mean that there is not a suitable inpatient unit in the immediate area, but too many children are still having to travel very long distances.

“The Government needs to continue to take action on this. It’s also vital that early intervention is a priority, so that young people can get help in their communities before their problems escalate.”