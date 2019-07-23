Mum ‘humbled’ after Lionel Messi plays football with her 11-year-old on holiday

Anna O’Neill, from Canterbury, Kent, filmed her son Mackenzie playing with the Barcelona forward and three other children, including Messi’s son Thiago – who Mackenzie befriended during their stay at the private Caribbean resort.

A mother has said she was “humbled” after her 11-year-old son played football with football superstar Lionel Messi while on holiday in Antigua.

“It was such a sweet experience,” Ms O’Neill told PA. “They’re just a very normal family.

“I know it’s terrible but I just thought, ‘oh here we go, another footballer’, but a million percent he’s just interested in his family and it was really humbling.

“What a lovely thing for this guy to do – he’s on a family vacation.”

Ms O’Neill, 41, said she had been looking after her 14-month-old toddler in her room at a private Caribbean resort when her son rushed back to tell her the footballer was on the beach.

“I’m not a football fan at all, so when Mackenzie said, ‘oh my god, mum, Messi is on the beach’, I was just like, ‘who?’,” she said.

After messaging her brother and searching Messi’s name on Google, Ms O’Neill headed to the beach to see the Argentinian with her son and the other children, where they had been playing for around half an hour.

She said it was apparent Messi did not speak English but she asked for a photo of him with Mackenzie to which he said “yes, no problem”, before she “left them to it” playing football.

Mackenzie said a man he believed was the 32-year-old player’s father Jorge had asked him if he would like to play.

He said they played a “full-on match” with “rush goalies” on the sand, with Messi and his son on one team, adding it was difficult to take the ball off the professional as he “just had a lot of skill” and that six-year-old Thiago was “really good for his age”.