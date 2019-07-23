South Korea fires warning shots after it says Russian planes enter its airspace

Seoul says it has fired warning shots after Russian military planes entered South Korea's airspace.

South Korean air force jets fired 360 rounds of warning shots after a Russian military plane briefly violated South Korea's airspace, off its east coast, twice on Tuesday, Seoul officials said.

It is the first such incident between the two countries.

The ministry said South Korea launched fighter jets and that they fired warning shots.

It added that Chinese military planes also intruded into South Korea's aerial identification zone on Tuesday.

The ministry gave no further details.