UK weather: Thunderstorm risk as temperatures rise as high as 34C
Low cloud and fog will soon clear southern areas this morning, allowing plenty of sunshine to develop across England and Wales.
It will be cloudier across Scotland, with the cloud becoming confined to western Scotland during the afternoon. A few spots of rain will be possible here too.
It will become hot in the south, but there will be a risk of thunderstorms into the south and southwest by the late afternoon. Top temperature is 34C (93F).